Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Chadwick Boseman’s brother wants Black Panther to be recast

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Boseman's brother Derrick says the character of T'Challa is important for young black audiences

Derrick Boseman, brother of the late Chadwick Boseman, supports the idea of recasting his brother’s iconic Black Panther role citing the importance of T’Challa for young black audiences, reported TMZ.

Derrick on Tuesday told the gossip outlet that while Chadwick did not specifically say that he would want his role recast before his untimely death in August 2020 from cancer, he was “aware the character was bigger than himself.”

The remarks come just a month after Marvel VP of Development Nate Moore confirmed that T’Challa would not be recast for future films in the franchise.

“I'm being quite honest: You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe. We couldn't do it,” Moore had said.

His comments had set off an online petition to not retire Chadwick’s role by film critic Emmanuel Noisette. It currently has more than 43,000 signatories.

The upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, began filming in June, 10 months after Boseman died at age 43 after battling colon cancer for years. 

