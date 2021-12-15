 
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Jahangir Tareen says he 'never gave a penny' for Bani Gala's household expenses

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Jahangir Khan Tareen (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R)
Jahangir Khan Tareen (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R)

  • Jahangir Tareen refutes former PTI member's statement about bearing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s household expenses.
  • Says he "never paid a single penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala".
  • Says he helped the PTI as much as he could to build a new Pakistan.

The now-estranged PTI leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen, on Wednesday refuted former PTI member, retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed's statement about the former's alleged role in bearing most of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses.

Tareen, seeking to set the record straight, issued a statement on Twitter.

He said that he ought to tell the truth regardless of the status of his relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I have never paid a single penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala," Tareen wrote.

Tareen said that he did whatever was in his capacity to help PTI build a new Pakistan.

Wajihuddin Ahmed — who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016 — alleged that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for the now-prime minister's household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month.

Speaking during a show on a private news channel, he said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is "completely wrong".

“The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call that man honest?” Ahmed asked.

It may be recalled that Ahmed had recommended the removal of Tareen and Pervez Khattak from the party on allegations of rigging during the PTI party election. However, Imran Khan later expelled Ahmed from the party.

'No need to pay attention'

Earlier, responding to Wajihuddin’s claims, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said: "Jokers like Justice Wajihuddin say things like these to increase their importance.”

Addressing a press conference, the information minister had said: “Such people are not recognised by their families either so there is no need to pay much attention to them."

'Despair over being expelled'

Moreover, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the claims were "completely false and illogical".

"Whoever knows Imran Khan, knows his honesty and dignity. Wajih sahib often makes illogical remarks such as these in despair over being expelled from the party," he said in a tweet.

