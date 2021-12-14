 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Former PTI member Wajihuddin claims Jahangir Tareen used to pay Imran Khan's household expenses

Retired justice Wajihuddin Ahmed pictured with PTI chief Imran Khan and now now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. — AFP/File
  • Wajihuddin reveals Tareen gave funds worth Rs5m per month for now-PM Imran Khan's household expenses.
  • He resigned from the PTI back in 2016.
  • Former PTI-member says perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is "entirely wrong."

A former PTI member, retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed, recently claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses were borne by now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Wajihuddin — who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016 — revealed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for now-Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month.

Speaking during a show on a private news channel, he said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is "completely wrong".

“The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call that man honest?” Wajihuddin questioned.

It may be recalled that Wajihuddin had recommended the removal of Tareen and Pervez Khattak from the party on allegations of rigging during the PTI party election. However, Imran Khan later expelled Wajihuddin from the party.

