Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Shakira is celebrating her love for dance with a new show!

The singer is partnering with NBC for competition called “Dancing with Myself.”The show, which is family-friendly, wants to encourage performers in the field.

The format of the upcoming show invited new group of dancers every week to compete in a series of dance challenges. These dances are choreographed by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira.

"I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said while talking about the show. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be."

'Dancing with Myself' is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment.

