Thursday Dec 16 2021
Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Experts recently called out Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘foolish’ antics on camera following his job quitting speech.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean made this bombshell claim on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "Prince Harry was basically stating, 'I was in an unhappy situation, I changed it and I'm happy' but for him, it's truly backfired.”

"It does seem odd that someone of his background, his education, his wealth should encourage people to simply ditch what they're doing if they're unhappy.”

"If only they would think these things through, they could really develop their brand and more importantly, their catchment area, people may take them seriously.”

"Thanks to that statement, Harry and Meghan's popularity once again takes a huge nose dive but one thing I have noticed about these bombs, they always come from Harry.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It's never Meghan. She comes across as articulate and intellecutual. It seems to be that Harry hasn't thought things through and appears rather foolish on camera."

