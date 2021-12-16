Duchess Camilla’s ‘ratty attitude’ unearthed: report’

Duchess Camilla has been accused of having a “ratty” attitude anytime her morning routine gets disrupted for emergencies.

Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers made this claim during his interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.



There he revealed, “Camilla is absolutely an avid fan so she invited them all the Clarence House to celebrate and obviously, they had been by Covid and not be in the studio together but like the good people at Pod Save the Queen, they were able to keep the show on the road.”

"However, there was some sort of disruption, I mean I am not an avid fan, but I listened to Archers a few occasions, it's quite easy listening but...”

He also went on to say, "Camilla was saying she not only gets ‘quite ratty’ while listening to The Archers but she was saying to them, she had ‘severe withdrawal symptoms’ while they had some issues being on air from coronavirus.”

"She made them promise that it will never be off-air again. Whether that actually be possible to show but she seems to enjoy.”

"She said, 'as long as I can remember, I loved this programme, it has been my faithful companion for a large part of my life'."