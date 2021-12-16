Pak vs WI: More West Indies players reportedly test positive for COVID-19

More West Indies players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third T20I today. File photo

KARACHI: Ahead of the third and final Twenty20 International match between Pakistan and West Indies that is set to take place at Karachi's National Stadium today (December 17), some more West Indian players and support staff have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, a Barbadian publication Nation News reported Wednesday.



The COVID tests of the Pakistani squad, on the other hand, has turned out to be negative, the report stated, adding that at least two to three players of the West Indian team have tested positive for the virus. The affected players will, therefore, be unavailable to play the final.

The report further stated that the names of the affected players will be withheld until an official announcement from Cricket West Indies.

On Saturday night before the first Twenty20 began at the National Stadium, three visiting West Indian cricketers and a member of the team staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, and a non-coaching staff member “returned positive tests in Karachi and will therefore be unavailable to participate in the upcoming Pakistan series,” the CWI had said in a statement.



All four of them were fully vaccinated, the CWI said, adding they showed no major symptoms of the disease. However, they are in isolation for ten days, the CWI statement said.

“Our arrival testing protocols in Pakistan have confirmed four COVID-19 positives,” CWI chief executive Johnny Grave had said. However, he made it clear that despite the positive tests, the West Indian team’s tour of Pakistan will not be affected.

“These were confirmed whilst the players and staff were still in room isolation, so despite this significant setback to our preparation plans, we are confident that the tour can continue as everyone else returned negative PCRs before their arrival into Pakistan and two negative PCRs since they have been in Karachi.

“The risk of COVID-19 infection is impossible to remove completely from a cricket tour, in spite of the fact that many of our players have been living in bio-secure bubbles almost continuously since before the CPL."

Cottrell, Chase and Mayers were all included in the squad for a three-match T20I series. Chase was also selected for the three One-day Internationals that follow in Karachi between December 18 and 22.