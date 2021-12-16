 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle
Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to normalcy after tough few months of his son Aryan Khan's arrest.

The actor was recently spotted in an exclusive video by a car brand, where the actor congratulated the company's new brand ambassadors. 

The video, that officially released on Wednesday, instantly excited the star's eager fans who were waiting to see him since months.

Shah Rukh wore a round-neck T-shirt along with a jacket and kept his tied back.

"Finally sir ke dharshan ho hee gaya (Finally, we got a glimpse of Shah Rukh),” a fan tweeted in excitement. "Waiting to see him on the big screen," added another. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'
Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song

Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song
Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away

Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away
Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director
Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’

Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’
Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy

Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy
First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series

First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series
Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot

Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot
Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note

Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note
Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'

Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'
Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference

Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference
Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Latest

view all