Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamika's snaps: Watch

Cricket ace Virat Kohli made an earnest request to paparazzi not to click daughter Vamika’s pictures while leaving for South Africa on Thursday.

Actor Anushka Sharma, her husband along with Vamika were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. They departed for South Africa as India will play three-match Test series against South Africa from December 26.

In the viral clip shared on the paparazzi account, one can see the couple get off the bus along with the other team members at the airport. As Virat stepped forward he requested the shutterbugs not to take pictures of their daughter.

He said, "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)."



To which they replied in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, Anushka exited the bus and carried Vamika in a baby carrier. She sported a casual look as she donned a black tracksuit and white sneakers.



