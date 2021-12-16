 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamika's snaps: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamikas snaps: Watch
Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamika's snaps: Watch

Cricket ace Virat Kohli made an earnest request to paparazzi not to click daughter Vamika’s pictures while leaving for South Africa on Thursday.

Actor Anushka Sharma, her husband along with Vamika were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. They departed for South Africa as India will play three-match Test series against South Africa from December 26.

Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamikas snaps: Watch

In the viral clip shared on the paparazzi account, one can see the couple get off the bus along with the other team members at the airport. As Virat stepped forward he requested the shutterbugs not to take pictures of their daughter.

He said, "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)."

To which they replied in the affirmative. 

Meanwhile, Anushka exited the bus and carried Vamika in a baby carrier. She sported a casual look as she donned a black tracksuit and white sneakers.


More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of 'A' in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing

Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of 'A' in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing
Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report

Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report
Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle
Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'
Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song

Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone steal the spotlight at film '83' premiere in Jeddah

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone steal the spotlight at film '83' premiere in Jeddah
Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away

Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away
Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director
Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’

Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’
Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy

Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy
First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series

First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series

Latest

view all