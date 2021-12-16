 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of 'A' in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of A in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing
Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of 'A' in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are exchanging flirtatious exchange of words for the media.

The couple, that was joined by Ayyan Mukherjee for the motion poster release of Bhramastra, engaged in a hilarious banter during the launch.

It all began when Ranbir asked Alia the meaning of 'R' in her life.

"What does R mean to you? Jawab Do(Answer me)" to which Alia smiles and replies, "Kya Jawab Dun (What do I answer?)"

"Wohi jo sach hai (Whatever is the truth)," Ranbir teases Alia. "Truth yeh hai ke R mere life ka sabse bara number 8 hai (The truth is that R is my life biggest number 8)" Alia leaves audience in splits with her witty remark.

The Highway star then asks the same question from Ranbir Kapoor.

"What does A mean to you?" inquires Alia.

"A means Amitabh Bachchan. No no, in all seriousness, A mean Ayyan Mukherjee. Let's call Ayyan here," laughs Ranbir. "Yes I think we should call Ayyan," agrees Alia.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report

Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report
Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle
Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'
Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song

Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song
Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away

Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away
Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director
Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’

Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’
Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy

Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy
First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series

First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series
Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot

Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot
Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note

Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note

Latest

view all