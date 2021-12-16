 
Thursday Dec 16 2021
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ headed to Berlinale 2022 for world premiere

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

The film is India’s only selection at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival 

Alia Bhatt's upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

According to The Indian Express, it is India’s only selection at the Berlinale as well as being one of four films selected for the Berlinale Special Gala.

Bhatt took to Twitter to react to the happy news, writing, “So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the #BerlinFilmFestival2022.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. 

It stars Bhatt as Gangubai, a powerful madam who commanded immense respect in 1960s’ Kamathipura.

This marks Bhatt’s second film to have a world premiere at the Berlinale after 2019’s Gully Boy that featured her as Safina alongside Ranveer Singh.

