Thursday Dec 16 2021
Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has decided to cancel her annual Christmas lunch for extended family in the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

As per the Buckingham Palace, the 95-year-old monarch wants to refrain from putting her loved ones at risk amid the rising coronavirus cases in the UK. The royal has thus decided to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch, which was supposed to be held next week.

"The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead," said the Palace in a statement.

"While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all," added the Palace.

Plans were reportedly fully in place at Windsor Castle for next Tuesday's Christmas lunch. The annual gathering otherwise assembles in Buckingham Palace.

No news about cancellation of Sandringham Christmas trip has however surfaced. Last year's get-together was also scrapped because of the COVID-19 crisis.

