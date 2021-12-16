 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian wants to 'move forward' with her divorce from Kanye West

Popular US model Kim Kardashian is ‘happy and comfortable’ to move forward amid divorce with rapper Kanye West.

A close source has told PEOPLE, that the SKIMS founder, 41, "just wants to move forward with the divorce."

"There is no way her marriage to Kanye will ever work. She did everything she could for her marriage to work. She is ready to move on," the source says.

"She considers herself single. She focuses on her kids and work. She has so many things that she is grateful for."

Meanwhile, the Donda singer, 44, is "still making promises and pleas for her to take him back," revealed an insider. But the source added, "She is very happy and comfortable being single."

Kardashian and West share four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February. This month, she requested to be legally single and filed new documents to move the separation amid her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

In her latest filing, she seek to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status.

