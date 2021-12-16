 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Ben Affleck talks about difficult Jennifer Garner divorce process : We tried
Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'

Ben Affleck is touching upon tough moments from his divorce with Jennifer Garner.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in a recent interview, Affleck revealed that he did not bother about the future of his children since he knew Garner is a wonderful mother.

"We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he recalled of the divorce process. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect," shared Affleck.

"I knew she was a good mom. I always hoped that she knew that I was a good dad; I knew I was," continued Affleck. "I had to get sober, and I knew that too and I acknowledged that."

Affleck also touched upon how his relationship with Garner was irremediably broken.

"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried, because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'
Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video

Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video
Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense
Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back

Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back
Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday
Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'
Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions
Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Latest

view all