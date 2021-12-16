Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'

Ben Affleck is touching upon tough moments from his divorce with Jennifer Garner.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in a recent interview, Affleck revealed that he did not bother about the future of his children since he knew Garner is a wonderful mother.

"We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he recalled of the divorce process. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect," shared Affleck.

"I knew she was a good mom. I always hoped that she knew that I was a good dad; I knew I was," continued Affleck. "I had to get sober, and I knew that too and I acknowledged that."

Affleck also touched upon how his relationship with Garner was irremediably broken.

"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried, because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," he said.