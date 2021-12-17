 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Flight, train operations disrupted as smog blankets Punjab

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Flight, train operations disrupted as smog blankets Punjab

  • Several flights from Lahore and Sialkot airports face delays due to smog.
  • Smog affects schedule of trains from Karachi and Quetta.
  • Five killed and eight wounded in different road accidents in Punjab.

LAHORE: The central and southern areas of Punjab remained blanketed by smog Friday, which resulted in disruption of flight and train operations in some cities of the province.

Several flights from the Lahore and Sialkot airports faced delays due to the critical smog situation. Four flights scheduled for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad, Daily Jang reported.

The publication stated that the schedule of trains from Karachi and Quetta was also affected.

Meanwhile, motorways were blocked for traffic at different spots after reports of several traffic accidents.

M2 from Bhera, M4 from Shershah to Shamkot and M5 from the Jalalpur interchange to Shershah and from Rohri to Guddu have been blocked.

The motorway police have advised the citizens to drive safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

According to Daily Jang, three people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Bahawalpur, while two others were killed and seven were wounded when a car plunged into a river in Gujranwala.

Lahore has consistently been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world on the Air Quality Index for some time now.

More From Pakistan:

Afghanistan lowers Pakistan's citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides

Afghanistan lowers Pakistan's citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides
Lahore smog: LHC directs govt to consider early winter vacations for schools

Lahore smog: LHC directs govt to consider early winter vacations for schools
Katas Raj temple visit: Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan starting today

Katas Raj temple visit: Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan starting today
Police arrest men for allegedly abducting, molesting student in Lahore

Police arrest men for allegedly abducting, molesting student in Lahore

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis
PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results

PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results
Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit

Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit
Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail

Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail
Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands
I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed

I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed
If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry

If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all