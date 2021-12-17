 
Friday Dec 17 2021
Priyanka Chopra slams media outlet for labelling her 'Nick Jonas' wife'

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Global star Priyanka Chopra is not happy with media and publicist who call her 'wife of Nick Jonas.'

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the 38-year-old talked iterated that her identity is more than being referred to as somebody's wife.

The text of the screenshot shared by Priyanka Chopra read, "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..." while talking about her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections.

Highlighting this Priyanka wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Adding another photo from a publication, Priyanka wrote, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" Priyanka also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in her post.

"He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."

