Ranveer Singh takes ‘83’ to Dubai, film trailer lit up Burj Khalifa

Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going in full swing as they are currently promoting their upcoming sports-drama '83.

After the RamLeela pair attended the glamorous screening event of 83 at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the couple headed to Dubai to promote their highly anticipated film.

On Thursday, Ranveer and Deepika, along with the team '83 reached Burj Khalifa, where the trailer of upcoming film was shown on the tallest building of the world.

The Bajirao Mastani pair’s affectionate moment was captured by paparazzi as Ranveer held Deepika close while watching the trailer. However, what caught fan’s attention more was the way Deepika kept adorably staring at Ranveer during the promotional event.

In the pictures, the Gully Boy actor can be seen donning the glitzy golden ensemble. While the Piku starlet opted for all-red retro look.

Director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and cricket legends Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath were also photographed at the Burj Khalifa.

'83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. ‘83 stars Ranveer and Deepika as Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2020.

