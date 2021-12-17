 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19: "the worst is behind me"

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Charlie Puth on Wednesday announced that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 and asked fans to be ‘cautious’.

Taking to Twitter, the Attention hit-maker shared, “I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me.”

“I write you this update, feeling like complete (expletive), in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, a notable surge in Covid-19 cases is being observed with many celebrities announcing their positive diagnose for the virus.

Recently, Doja Cat announced that she has contracted the virus as she cancelled her performance at iHeart Jingle Bell Ball. 

"I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," the rapper shared.

Lil Nas X and Coldplay have also pulled out of their schedules after their team members contracted Covid-19.

