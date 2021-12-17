What is smishing and how can you protect yourself from it?

Friday Dec 17, 2021
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in an effort to ensure cyber security, has warned mobile phone users about "smishing", a scam to use a mobile phone as an attack platform.
To spread awareness about the scam, the PTA, in a recent tweet, said that "smishing is where scammers use SMS/text messages to trick a user into opening a malicious attachment or link".
The authority also enlightened users on how to respond when they get such messages from scammers.
PTA is currently observing a Cyber Security Week through a social media campaign, #CybersecurityWeek, to bring people new information & tips to help them become more cyber aware and cyber secure.