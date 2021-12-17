What is smishing and how can you protect yourself from it?

— Twitter

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in an effort to ensure cyber security, has warned mobile phone users about "smishing", a scam to use a mobile phone as an attack platform.

To spread awareness about the scam, the PTA, in a recent tweet, said that "smishing is where scammers use SMS/text messages to trick a user into opening a malicious attachment or link".

The authority also enlightened users on how to respond when they get such messages from scammers.

Here is what to do if you witness a smishing attempt:

Be suspicious of SMSs from unknown numbers claiming to be from a reputable organisation, such as a bank or TV channel.

Do not respond to text messages that request personal information without first independently verifying that they [SMS] are from a genuine source.

Do not click on any links embedded inside an SMS.

Report such numbers to your service providers.