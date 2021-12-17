 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Katy Perry feel 'old': 'Feels like yesterday'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Olivia Rodrigos music makes Katy Perry feel old: Feels like yesterday
Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Katy Perry feel 'old': 'Feels like yesterday'

Katy Perry says looking at young artists adapt her lyrics from her iconic music makes her feel 'old.'

In an interview Out Magazine, Perry talked about newbie singer Olivia Rodrigo using "where's my f—ing teenage dream" from the 39-year-old's hit song on I Kissed a Girl in track Brutal.

The mother-of-one said that she feels "Old" amid the phenomenon. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."

"It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, 'Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid' and they're like full-on adults with kids."

However, Perry was excited that her music is still loved and appreciated by younger generations.

"It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people," she said. "It's fun! It's wonderful to have that stamp." 

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle

Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle
Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers cancel Jingle Ball performance amid COVID chaos

Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers cancel Jingle Ball performance amid COVID chaos
Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release

Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release
Queen Elizabeth has unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report

Queen Elizabeth has unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report
Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion
Prince William reveals his ‘Christmas favourites' in latest interview

Prince William reveals his ‘Christmas favourites' in latest interview

Hilary Duff's 'How I Met Your Father' trailer out now! Watch Here

Hilary Duff's 'How I Met Your Father' trailer out now! Watch Here
Viral ad featuring Chris Noth pulled in wake of sexual assault allegations

Viral ad featuring Chris Noth pulled in wake of sexual assault allegations
Dolly Parton scores three new world records at 75

Dolly Parton scores three new world records at 75

Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols paternity suit dismissed by Texas court

Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols paternity suit dismissed by Texas court
Prince Harry’s hostility has left Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really upset’

Prince Harry’s hostility has left Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really upset’
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies charges

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies charges

Latest

view all