This is what the menu at Junaid Safdar's valima looked like

Junaid Safdar with wife Ayesha Saif at his valima ceremony. — Instagram/@somethinghauteofficial

LAHORE: The valima ceremony of the son of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar, took place on Friday, with the party's top leadership in presence.

The event was organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family's spokesperson.

The food

The guests were served traditional food — mutton qorma, chicken biryani, and gajjar ka halwa — along with soup, which is a must during the winter season.

The guests

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other leaders were present at the ceremony.

The bride and groom

For his reception, Junaid opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif Khan, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink duppatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery.