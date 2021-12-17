 
entertainment
Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source

Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source

Travis Scott has reportedly gotten really close to Kylie Jenner since the Astroworld tragedy and is starting to realize that there is more to life than his career.

This news has been brought to light by sources close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, "Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie."

The insider also explained, “Following Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career isn’t the most important thing in his life anymore. Kylie supported him, and still supports him, even though a lot of people are turning their back on him."

"She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be."

Another source also turned to the publication and admitted that covid-19 truly tested the depths of Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

"Being together is what is important as they find strength and trust in each other. Through tragedy they have found a bond that seems too now be unbreakable. Which only helps what they’re both individually going through."

