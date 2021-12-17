 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report
Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report

Local law enforcement agencies have obtained a search warrant for access to Alec Baldwin’s cellphone for the ongoing Rust case.

According to a report by Fox News, an "Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins."

The "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

Reason being "Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and test messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source

Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source
Kim Kardashian ‘does not need’ Kanye West to finalize divorce plea

Kim Kardashian ‘does not need’ Kanye West to finalize divorce plea
BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park

BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park
Prince William's ex-private secretary hosted two parties during lockdown: report

Prince William's ex-private secretary hosted two parties during lockdown: report
Kim Kardashian lauds Taylor Swift's songs despite their years long beef

Kim Kardashian lauds Taylor Swift's songs despite their years long beef

Money Heist's Berlin actor spotted with girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic

Money Heist's Berlin actor spotted with girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic
Doja Cat shares why her collaboration with Billie Eilish couldn't happen

Doja Cat shares why her collaboration with Billie Eilish couldn't happen

Kim Kardashian says she's proud of designers for making clothes for curvy girls

Kim Kardashian says she's proud of designers for making clothes for curvy girls
Expert explains why Prince Charles's scandal-hit charity reported £7.1 million increase

Expert explains why Prince Charles's scandal-hit charity reported £7.1 million increase

Miss World 2021 postponed after India’s Manasa Varanasi, others get Covid-19

Miss World 2021 postponed after India’s Manasa Varanasi, others get Covid-19
Brad Pitt returns to movies with 'The Lost City' after hiatus

Brad Pitt returns to movies with 'The Lost City' after hiatus

Latest

view all