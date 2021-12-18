 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Insider says Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers have a 'non-traditional relationship'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Rodgers was seen on his birthday on December 2 without his ladylove
Rodgers was seen on his birthday on December 2 without his ladylove

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers enjoy an unconventional relationship, an insider said.

"They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the Big Little Lies actress told PEOPLE.

"Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things," the source added after Rodgers was seen on his birthday on December 2 without his ladylove. 

Earlier when announcing their engagement, Rodgers said, "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments."

"180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career," the Green Bay Packer added. 

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother

Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother
Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'

Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'
Ben Affleck defines his 'worth' by his kids' opinions: 'I will be long dead'

Ben Affleck defines his 'worth' by his kids' opinions: 'I will be long dead'
Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release party dubbed 'Covid spreader' after almost 100 test positive

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release party dubbed 'Covid spreader' after almost 100 test positive
Chris Noth’s agency drops him amid third sexual assault allegation

Chris Noth’s agency drops him amid third sexual assault allegation
Gigi and Bella Hadid grow close amid Zayn Malik family dispute

Gigi and Bella Hadid grow close amid Zayn Malik family dispute

Mariah Carey reached out to Britney Spears before conservatorship dismissal

Mariah Carey reached out to Britney Spears before conservatorship dismissal

'Avatar' director James Cameron's inspirations laid bare in art book

'Avatar' director James Cameron's inspirations laid bare in art book
Nick Cannon recalls heartbreaking conversation with kids about son Zen’s death

Nick Cannon recalls heartbreaking conversation with kids about son Zen’s death
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s marriage ‘showing cracks’: Insider

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s marriage ‘showing cracks’: Insider
Britney Spears’ friends fear she ‘swapped conservators’ Jamie Spears for Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ friends fear she ‘swapped conservators’ Jamie Spears for Sam Asghari
Prince William, Harry ‘just drifted away’ as time went on: report

Prince William, Harry ‘just drifted away’ as time went on: report

Latest

view all