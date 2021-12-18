 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: 'Talent has no religion'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: Talent has no religion
Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: 'Talent has no religion'

Actor Humaima Malick believes that art has nothing to do with religion. 

Speaking to a media outlet in a recent interview, the Bol star touched upon her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi in Raja Natwarlal (2014). Humaima admitted that she thought a lot before agreeing to intimate scenes in the movie, but later signed up for the film thinking that 'it was just a role.'

"My last film was Bol and there I played a typical woman who does not even let her veil fall from her head. And in her next project, if she gets to kiss her co-star then I think anybody would be worried.” She added, “I made myself strong with the thought that 'talent has no religion'. It was just a role," iterated Humaima.

She continued, “I have always been an independent ‘bold’ girl who paid her own bills. I started working at the age of fourteen. I had to support my family and at that time, I did not think twice before doing an intimate scene.”

Speaking about the backlash she received while performing the role, Humaima added:

“There was a lot of hatred for me when I performed the role of a bar dancer. I did a lot of hard work to play this role as this culture is not there in Pakistan. My director took me to various bars and I observed the body language of those dancers. It's a very tough job they are doing and I have immense respect for them."  

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan
Kareena Kapoor terribly misses her sons: 'Covid I hate you'

Kareena Kapoor terribly misses her sons: 'Covid I hate you'
Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’

Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’
Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube

Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube
Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine

Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine
Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE

Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE
Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics

Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply on working with Taimur Ali Khan

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply on working with Taimur Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC

Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video

Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video

Latest

view all