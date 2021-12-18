Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’

Almost a week after his splendid wedding to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has returned to work.

The URI actor took to his Instagram on Saturday morning and posted a car selfie, informing fans that he will be resuming his film shoot.

Sharing a sun-kissed selfie, the Sardar Udham actor captioned the picture by posting a coffee cup and clapper board emoticons. "First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoticon)."

In the picture, Vicky could be seen travelling in a car and looking outside the window. Within no time, the actor’s fans rushed to the comment section and showered love, adding heart-eye emoticons.





Some of his fans were curious about Katrina, asking where is she? While others teased him saying he's returning to work without the actress.

"Bhai Katrina kidhar hai?" wrote a user, while another asked him about the halwa Katrina prepared recently, "Aur bhaiya halwa kaisa tha."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding affair was marked by the presence of family and close friends. Post their marriage, the couple has been sharing heart-warming pictures from the wedding celebrations with their fans on Internet.