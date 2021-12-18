 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’
Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’

Almost a week after his splendid wedding to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has returned to work.

The URI actor took to his Instagram on Saturday morning and posted a car selfie, informing fans that he will be resuming his film shoot.

Sharing a sun-kissed selfie, the Sardar Udham actor captioned the picture by posting a coffee cup and clapper board emoticons. "First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoticon)."

In the picture, Vicky could be seen travelling in a car and looking outside the window. Within no time, the actor’s fans rushed to the comment section and showered love, adding heart-eye emoticons.


Some of his fans were curious about Katrina, asking where is she? While others teased him saying he's returning to work without the actress.

"Bhai Katrina kidhar hai?" wrote a user, while another asked him about the halwa Katrina prepared recently, "Aur bhaiya halwa kaisa tha."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding affair was marked by the presence of family and close friends. Post their marriage, the couple has been sharing heart-warming pictures from the wedding celebrations with their fans on Internet.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan
Kareena Kapoor terribly misses her sons: 'Covid I hate you'

Kareena Kapoor terribly misses her sons: 'Covid I hate you'
Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: 'Talent has no religion'

Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: 'Talent has no religion'
Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube

Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube
Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine

Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine
Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE

Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE
Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics

Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply on working with Taimur Ali Khan

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply on working with Taimur Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC

Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video

Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video

Latest

view all