Saturday Dec 18 2021
Ben Affleck defines his 'worth' by his kids' opinions: 'I will be long dead'

American actor Ben Affleck says that he is only bothered by what his kids think about him.

Speaking to Good Morning America in a recent interview, the actor said, "The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids,"

Affleck shares children Violet,  Seraphina and Samuel with parents with Jennifer Garner.

He continued, "I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids what was your dad like and that is when I will know what my life was worth."

Earlier in a chat with Howard Stern, Affleck admitted that he staying in marriage with Garner because of his children and blamed former wife for alcohol addiction- a statement for which he received major flak.

"I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

