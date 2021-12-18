KP braces for local body elections tomorrow





Local body elections are set to take place tomorrow (Sunday) across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Charsadda, Nowshehra, Mardan, and Peshawar, according to Geo News.

Voting will also be held in the districts of Khyber, Mohmand Agency, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, and DI Khan for the Mayor's Council and the Chairman Tehsil Council, while the chairman and members of the Village Council and Neighborhood Council will also be elected.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths have been set up for the December 19 elections.

In Peshawar, 860 polling stations have been designated as sensitive, 165 as most sensitive, and 224 as normal.

There are a total of 12.66 million registered voters across 17 districts, with 7. 015mn male voters and 5.653mn female voters.

According to the ECP, 37,752 candidates are running in the first phase of the polls for various categories.

Among these, 689 candidates are running for the city and tehsil council lead positions, while 19,282 candidates are running for nazim/general councillor positions in village and neighbourhood councils.

Additionally, 3,870 candidates are vying for women's councillor seats, 7,513 for peasant councillor seats, 6,081 for youth councillor seats, 7,428 for farmers' and labour seats, and 282 for minority council member seats.

A total of 17 candidates are in the fray for the Peshawar City Council mayorship.

These include Muhammad Rizwan Khan from the PTI, PPP's Arbab Zarak Khan, ANP's Sher Rehman, Bahrullah from Jamaat-e-Islami and Zubair Ali from JUI-F.

Party names and symbols will be written on ballot papers and each voter will be given six different coloured ballot papers. There will be a grey ballot paper for the general seat of the Village, Neighborhood Council, said the ECP.

The colours of the ballot papers for the seats are designated as:



Mayor and Chairman Tehsil Council seat - White

General seat of the Village, Neighborhood Council - Gray



Women's seat - Pink



Youth candidate's seat - Yellow



Ballot papers for the will be yellow

Farmer's seat - Green

Minority seat - Brown

Campaigning for all political parties and candidates has finally concluded, with rallies and corner meetings taking place daily in every city council, tehsil, village, and neighbourhood council.

Numerous complaints are received daily from various districts alleging violations of the poll code of conduct.

A special complaint cell has been established at the ECP KP's office.



