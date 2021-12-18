 
Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot

Ananya Panday treated her fans with some brand new pictures on Instagram in a sizzling yet peculiar outfit but the actress took no time to troll herself for the same.

The Liger starlet often shares jaw-dropping pictures on her social media account that becomes too-hot-to-handle. 

Sharing her stunning photos on Instagram, the actress compared her outfit to a fruit cover, leaving everyone in splits.

Sharing the pictures along with a photo of a fruit wrapped in a mesh covering the 23-year-old actor wrote, “I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing.”

Within no time, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan, and her closest friend dropped a comment, “Yummy.”

Ananya's mother Bhavna Pandey dropped several laughing emojis and heart icons.

One fan wrote, “More like a mermaid caught in a fisherman's net”.

