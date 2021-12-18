 
Saturday Dec 18 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

The Duke of Sussex will instead be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry has decided not to travel to the UK to celebrate Christmas with the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex will instead be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids Archie and Lilibet in California. 

Contrary to what was reported earlier, the Sussexes are "really enjoying their new life in California and their new home."

Speaking to Vanity Fair, they added, “Let’s just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it’s not what it was, and I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now."

Royal expert Robert Lacey said Harry's rift with William could be a cause of him distancing from the entire royal family.

He explained: “If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.

“There is time to change things in a positive direction, but at the moment the palace is not working in that direction.”

