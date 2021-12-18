Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation

Pakistan Army soldiers at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

Terrorist commander Ghafoor killed during exchange of fire.



One security official also injured.

Development takes place during an intelligence-based operation.



Terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand Division, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.



The military's media wing, in a statement, said that Jaleel was a close acquaintance of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities.

According to ISPR, intelligence intercepts showed that during an exchange of fire, one security official got injured.

On October 14, in a similar operation, security forces had gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area.

The military's media wing said wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an IBO.