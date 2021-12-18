 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Pakistan Army soldiers at the Line of Control. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army soldiers at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

  • Terrorist commander Ghafoor killed during exchange of fire.
  • One security official also injured.
  • Development takes place during an intelligence-based operation.

Terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand Division, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said that Jaleel was a close acquaintance of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities.

According to ISPR, intelligence intercepts showed that during an exchange of fire, one security official got injured.

On October 14, in a similar operation, security forces had gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area.

The military's media wing said wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an IBO.

More From Pakistan:

ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls

ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls
Watch: What new year resolutions do Malala and her husband have for 2022?

Watch: What new year resolutions do Malala and her husband have for 2022?
The OIC and the Afghanistan conundrum

The OIC and the Afghanistan conundrum
The have-nots in a neoliberal economic system

The have-nots in a neoliberal economic system
Blast in Karachi's Shershah leaves 14 dead, more than a dozen injured

Blast in Karachi's Shershah leaves 14 dead, more than a dozen injured
OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis

OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis
KP braces for local body elections tomorrow

KP braces for local body elections tomorrow

Watch: Heroic Sukkur cop rescues puppies from manhole

Watch: Heroic Sukkur cop rescues puppies from manhole
‘Gas supply thrice a day only’: It is fake news, says Hammad Azhar

‘Gas supply thrice a day only’: It is fake news, says Hammad Azhar
8 killed in Mandi Bahauddin as bus runs over group of people

8 killed in Mandi Bahauddin as bus runs over group of people

Latest

view all