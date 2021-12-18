Tom Holland reacts to ‘Spider-Man’s comparison to BTS: ‘That’s huge comparison’

BTS holds massive popularity with millions of fans including the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland.

During his appearance on Twitter Movies with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Holland surprised ARMY – BTS’ official fandom, with his surprising revelation.

The stars reacted to fans’ interesting tweets during the show. The superhero film’s cast came across a tweet in which a netizen compared getting Spider-Man’s tickets to obtaining the septet’s concert ticket.



To which, Holland said, “Oh, that’s a big comparison. BTS are a big deal”

“I really like the edits of BTS. They’re always done really well. Very entertaining,” he added.

Batalon and Zendaya also praised the group, saying, “They’re lit”

The clip was shared on the official Twitter account of Twitter Movies. The video was captioned, “Tom Holland in #BTSARMY confirmed.”



