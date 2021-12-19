Pakistan proposes creating mechanism for humanitarian support for Afghanistan

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Pakistan on Sunday proposed a six-point strategy to address the humanitarian crisis and food security problems and for an economic revival in Afghanistan, besides the institutional capacity building to counter-terrorism.



The 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers started with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's address today (Sunday).



The FM, also chair of the session, in his address, proposed to create a vehicle within the OIC countries for sustainable humanitarian and financial support to Afghanistan.

The foreign minister called for increasing investment, bilaterally or through the OIC platform, in the education and skills training of the Afghan people.

He proposed the establishment of an experts’ group of OIC and UN to consider ways and means to ensure the revival of the legitimate banking service in the war-torn country.

Convened at the insistence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the OIC Summit Chair, the session is being attended by around 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers and 70 delegates. Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the special moot taking place at Parliament House today (Sunday).



