‘83’: Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director

Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director

Filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up about Deepika Padukone's reaction when she first time watched the film ‘83 in his recent interview with Bollywood Bubble.

In the film, Chennai Express actor essays the role of Romi Dev and the Simmba actor plays the character of the former team Indian captain, Kapil Dev.

During the conversation, Kabir revealed that the 35-year-old actor became emotional and called him up after watching the film the first time.

He said, “I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up," he told Bollywood Bubble.

“She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film", the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director added.

For those unversed, Ranveer and Deepika's much-anticipated movie 83 will release in cinemas on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ahead of the film's grand premiere, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.