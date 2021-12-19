 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

‘83’: Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director
Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director

Filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up about Deepika Padukone's reaction when she first time watched the film ‘83 in his recent interview with Bollywood Bubble.

In the film, Chennai Express actor essays the role of Romi Dev and the Simmba actor plays the character of the former team Indian captain, Kapil Dev.

During the conversation, Kabir revealed that the 35-year-old actor became emotional and called him up after watching the film the first time.

He said, “I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up," he told Bollywood Bubble.

“She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film", the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director added.

For those unversed, Ranveer and Deepika's much-anticipated movie 83 will release in cinemas on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ahead of the film's grand premiere, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

More From Showbiz:

Not everything is for money, says Ayesha Omar on viral dance video

Not everything is for money, says Ayesha Omar on viral dance video
Ranveer Singh says Pakistanis will 'love' a special scene in '83

Ranveer Singh says Pakistanis will 'love' a special scene in '83

Watch: Ayesha Omar's controversial dance at wedding sparks fury

Watch: Ayesha Omar's controversial dance at wedding sparks fury
Areeba Habib reveals her wedding date, posts adorable snaps of invitation

Areeba Habib reveals her wedding date, posts adorable snaps of invitation
Watch: Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa drop sizzling 'Dance Meri Rani' teaser

Watch: Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa drop sizzling 'Dance Meri Rani' teaser
Zaid Ali receives praise from Sushmita Sen on remake of iconic ‘Main Hoon Na’ scene

Zaid Ali receives praise from Sushmita Sen on remake of iconic ‘Main Hoon Na’ scene
Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ get a release date

Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ get a release date

Sidharth Malhotra to star with Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra to star with Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in ‘Yodha’
Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post
In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat
Deepika Padoukone reflects same energy as Kapil Dev’s wife, says Kabir Khan

Deepika Padoukone reflects same energy as Kapil Dev’s wife, says Kabir Khan

Latest

view all