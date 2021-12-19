 
Showbiz
Akshay Kumar makes hilarious comment on Govinda and Krushna Abhishek beef

Akshay Kumar recently made a hilarious comment on Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s on-going feud.

The Khiladi actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles.

In the teaser of the upcoming episode of the show, the Sooryavanshi star can be seen poking fun at Abhishek.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram account, the actor and comedian wrote, “It is always fun when Akshay Kumar pulls everyone’s leg. It is fun and scary, too. We love you and we always wait for you to come.” (Translated into English)

Abhishek’s clash with his uncle started in 2016 which still remains unresolved.

The rift got even more serious when the Coolie No.1 actor appeared on show but the comedian chose to skip on attending that episode. 

