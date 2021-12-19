 
Sunday Dec 19 2021
Web Desk

Mayal Ali adds name to Filmfare's Most Influential Women 2021

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Mayal Ali adds name to Filmfares Most Influential Women 2021

Maya Ali has featured in Filmfare UAE's list of most influential women this year.

The diva, who has exclusively spoken to the outlet over her views on women empowerment, is expressing gratitude to her friends and fans over their constant support.

"It’s an honour to be representing your country everyday on the screen but this feature in @filmfareme coffee table book is even more special. I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support," captioned Maya Ali, while attaching a clip of the magazine.

Maya's friends from the fraternity, including stylist Nabila, congratulated the diva over the groundbreaking achievement.

Take a look: 



