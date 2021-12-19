 
entertainment
Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles

Spider-Man: No Way Home is winning over million hearts with its thrilling action which Tom Holland thinks should be credited to his stunt doubles.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 25-year-old actor penned a cute note to thank Luke Scott and Greg Townley who performed the stunts in the super-hero film.

Dropping an adorable photo of himself goofing around with his ‘lads’, he wrote along the photo, “Without these legends this movie wouldn’t be half as good.”

Expressing gratitude towards the young men, Holland added, “Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication.”

Recalling all the best moments spent together on the sets of Marvel's already hit instalment, the Unchartered actor said, “ From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider.”

“It’s been an adventure. Love you lads,” he added. 

