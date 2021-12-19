 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
Pete Davidson chooses date with Kim Kardashian over SNL gig

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Davidson skipped Saturday Night Live taping to take Kardashian out on a movie date in Staten Island
Pete Davidson on Saturday skipped the Saturday Night Live taping to take his ladylove Kim Kardashian out on a movie date in his native Staten Island, reported Page Six.

The comedian reportedly arrived at Kardashian’s Manhattan hotel with Scott Disick around 6 p.m. and the group arrived at the Staten Island movie theatre around 7 p.m.

Rehearsals for SNL take place around 8 p.m., which Davidson obviously skipped out on.

Davidson’s absence from SNL came on a weekend when NBC struggled to put up the show due to an unexpected COVID-19 outbreak on set with guest star Charli XCX’s performance also being pulled to maintain a limited crew.

According to set insiders, “Four actors tested positive and three others called out because they were fearful about coming to the studios.”

