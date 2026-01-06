 
Alex Warren recalls days of struggles before earning fame

Alex Warren is nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 2026 Grammys

Alex Warren reflected on his life before fame and the struggles he went through to earn the public validation.

The Ordinary hitmaker first gained attraction online as a member of the Hype House collective on TikTok before releasing his debut song in 2021, One More I Love You.

In a preview clip from his upcoming interview on CBS Mornings, Warren shared what his life was like before becoming a hit.

"My entire life, I wasn’t the best singer in my class. I wasn’t amazing. My choir teacher did not believe in me, to say the least,” he admitted.

The Carry You Home singer continued, “I don’t have that stereotypical voice, I feel like. I put a lot of emotion into things, I have a raspy voice."

Warren further admitted that he used to feel like his voice wasn’t the one people might like. “They liked the Justin Bieber, writing songs about girls, good-looking dude," he explained. "And I was a chubby white kid who was more red than anything."

Sharing his experience on getting nominated in 2026 Grammy Awards as Best New Artist, Before You Leave Me crooner said that the recognition felt “very validating.”

He added, “I think I’ve worked really hard to become who I am today and that was one of those moments I kind of got to look up in the sky and be pretty stoked.”

Warren is nominated against Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas and Lola Young.

2026 Grammy Awards will be held on February 1.

