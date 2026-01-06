Nick Reiner off suicide watch as murder case moves forward

Nick Reiner is no longer on suicide watch at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

People magazine can exclusively confirm through a Los Angeles County sheriff source. Nick was placed under heightened supervision when he entered the jail system on the morning of December 15.

Since then, the suicide-prevention smock he was required to wear has been removed. He remains in High Observation Housing (HOH) and is being held alone.

“Reiner is currently off suicide watch, but he remains in HOH (mental health) housing,” the sheriff source said. “Nick is still housed alone and monitored every 15 minutes, and is still considered to have mental health issues.”

The 32-year-old is required to wear a yellow jail-issued shirt and blue pants and is escorted by a deputy whenever he leaves his cell. He eats all meals alone and is monitored by video while outside his cell, according to sources.

Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

Prosecutors have also filed a special allegation involving the use of a knife. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Nick made his first court appearance on December 17. When asked if he agreed to waive his right to a speedy arraignment, he replied, “Yes, your honour.”

His arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026, at the Los Angeles Superior Court.