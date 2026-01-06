'Domingo' Marcello Hernandez hard launches marriage?

Marcello Hernández, best known for his viral recurring Saturday Night Live character Domingo, sent fans into a frenzy with his latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 5, the SNL star shared a black-and-white video montage without a caption that immediately sparked his marriage speculations.

The video opens with the 28-year-old getting ready, assisted by his mother, Isabel Cancela, and his younger sister, who help adjust his cuffs, collar, and bow tie.

Other clips show him styling his hair in the mirror, smiling and laughing with friends, and posing alongside his mother and sibling, flashing a bright smile throughout.

Notably, Hernández is the only person in the clip wearing a rose pinned to his coat, while the other men appear dressed simply in suits.

The footage appears to capture behind-the-scenes moments of him preparing for a major event with his family and friends by his side, prompting many fans to wonder if the video was hinting at a wedding.

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from followers. Some believed the comedian actually got married with one writing, “Did he just hard launch his marriage??? Felicidades!!! [red heart and glasses clinking emoji].”

“WHO IS THE LUCKIEST GIRL ON THE PLANET????? [three red heart emojis] congrats [celebrations emoji]!!!!” another added.

Marcello Hernández's mother and younger sister helped him getting ready for the occasion

Others, however, were left confused and offered alternative theories about the wedding instead of falling for the wedding bombshell.

One asked, “I’m so confused sir is this for critics choice or marriage?”

“Is this the intro to his Netflix ? Or a clip of another great moment ; his wedding ?” another speculated.

A third chimed in saying, “Another Bad Bunny music video or….? [Anxious face with sweat emoji],” referencing Hernández’s past appearance in the Puerto Rican superstar’s music video for the song No Me Quiero Casar, which translates to I Don't Want to Get Married.

Marcello Hernández was the only one wearing a white bow tie meanwhile others were wearing a black one

While speculation ran wild, one fan was confident it was all a joke. “This is a bit. I just can’t prove it yet,” he commented.

It is pertinent to note that while fans continue to draw their own conclusions, Hernández’s new video could be a preview of an upcoming project or possibly a “hard launch” of his marriage, as he is currently in a relationship with New York City–based architect Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral.

They have reportedly been dating since at least January 2025, and made their official red carpet debut as a couple on July 21, 2025, at the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, in which the TV personality plays the character Esteban.

Nevertheless, Hernández has yet to address the rampant speculation, leaving fans to wonder what the mysterious video is about.