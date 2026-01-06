Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Curtis is 'different' from her past

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis have been secretly dating since July 2025

Jennifer Aniston has never been the most comfortable in a relationship the way she is with boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

The Friends star sparked dating rumours in July 2025 after being captured together in numerous outings.

She finally made her relationship Instagram official on Curtis’ birthday with a cozy picture of the two.

Reportedly, Jennifer has had a great year and is extremely happy with her bond with Jim.

As per an insider, "She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim.”

"She's excited about this new year and what's ahead, especially with Jim by her side now”, the source added.

The Murder Mystery actress has always been fine and comfortable being on her own, but this relationship feels different to her.

A source told PEOPLE, “Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different.”

The 56-year-old actress is very happy and comfortable in her life with the British author.

"She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better."

Aniston shared an adorable picture with Curtis on his birthday making their romance public. She wrote, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.”