Shibli Faraz escapes gun attack unharmed at Darra Adam Khel

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Sunday escaped a gun attack unharmed as he was on his way from his ancestral town of Kohat to Peshawar city.



Armed assailants fired shots at his car, shattering the windows.

Faraz told the media that he is safe but his driver has been injured and is being transported to Peshawar for medical attention.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted moments after the news broke, saying that Faraz had been attacked by gunmen at Darra Adam Khel.

"Thankfully, he remained safe but unfortunately the driver is seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital.

"We strongly condemn this incident," he wrote.







More to follow.

