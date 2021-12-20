Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

 
Monday Dec 20, 2021

  • Iran's foreign minister, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss the situation in Afghanistan, defence and security cooperation.
  • Pakistan-Iran Border security mechanism also came under discussion.
  • The COAS says Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbours with shared history, culture and religion.

RAWALPINDI: The Foreign Minister of Iran Mr Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot which is currently taking place in Islamabad. 

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the geo-strategic environment particularly, the situation in Afghanistan, and defence and security cooperation, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan-Iran Border security mechanism also came under discussion.

The COAS said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbours with shared history, culture and religion. Defence collaboration between the two countries has been strengthening over the years, he reiterated.

Referring to the OIC’s extraordinary session, Gen Bajwa termed it a "historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability."

The Iranian FM acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and the important role that Pakistan is playing in this regard.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region particularly efforts to mitigate challenges facing people of Afghanistan.

