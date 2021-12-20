 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to snub royals for heirs in 2021 Christmas speech

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

This revelation was made during a conversation between royal commentator Christina Garibaldi and Stewart Pearce on the Royally Us podcast.

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth is planning to feature only her heirs in the 2021 Christmas broadcast and will be scarping any mention of other royals.

Royal commentators Christina Garibaldi and Stewart Pearce made this claim on the Royally Us podcast.

Mr Pearce was the first to comment on it all and he admitted, “I have a feeling that Her Majesty will have lots of photographs of the great-grandchildren.”

“I feel that's what it's going to be because she's really feeling the stimulation of future promise. And, of course, the little ones are what she loves to concentrate on she's an amazing grandmama.”

Ms Garibaldi also chimed in at one point and admitted, “I mean it really seems like it and she's got so many. I don't know how she keeps track so she's got like 12 great-grandkids it's a lot to keep up with.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report
Kate Middleton’s birthday cover leaves Meghan Markle under ‘immense pressure’

Kate Middleton’s birthday cover leaves Meghan Markle under ‘immense pressure’
Meghan Markle ‘struggled’ with giving up control social media accounts

Meghan Markle ‘struggled’ with giving up control social media accounts
Kate Middleton turns to pals over Meghan Markle struggles: report

Kate Middleton turns to pals over Meghan Markle struggles: report
Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’

Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’
Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights her blessings as a mother

Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights her blessings as a mother
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship
Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy

Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source
Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?

Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?
'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture

Latest

view all