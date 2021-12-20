 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos
Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem is living up to her charming reputation with contemporary reception look.

The 26-year-old, who was joined by friends and family Sunday night to celebrate her Valima with husband Nadir Zia, dressed to the nines in an embroidered white ensemble.

Colour coordinating with his blushing bride, Nadira donned a gret suit paired with a salmon-pink strip tie.

Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos

Mushk, who kept her makeup subtle for the day, opted for pearl jewelry along with her dress. The wedding reception comes after the bride and groom said 'I do' in a Nikkah+ Mehendi ceremony last week. Mushk later slipped into a crimson Saniya Maskatiya outfit for her wedding day.

Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos


More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma launches note for Indian media about Vamika's photos

Anushka Sharma launches note for Indian media about Vamika's photos
Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

Coke Studio Season 14: Complete list of artists dropped!

Coke Studio Season 14: Complete list of artists dropped!
Maya Ali adds name to Filmfare's Most Influential Women 2021

Maya Ali adds name to Filmfare's Most Influential Women 2021
Indian singer AP Dhillon denies reports of upcoming Pakistan concerts

Indian singer AP Dhillon denies reports of upcoming Pakistan concerts
Katrina Kaif showcases her mehendi picture with a glimpse of her honeymoon destination

Katrina Kaif showcases her mehendi picture with a glimpse of her honeymoon destination
Akshay Kumar makes hilarious comment on Govinda and Krushna Abhishek beef

Akshay Kumar makes hilarious comment on Govinda and Krushna Abhishek beef
Parineeti Chopra slams Talent Show for unofficially featuring her as judge

Parineeti Chopra slams Talent Show for unofficially featuring her as judge
‘83’: Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director

‘83’: Deepika Padukone broke down when she first saw the film, reveals director

Not everything is for money, says Ayesha Omar on viral dance video

Not everything is for money, says Ayesha Omar on viral dance video
Ranveer Singh says Pakistanis will 'love' a special scene in '83

Ranveer Singh says Pakistanis will 'love' a special scene in '83

Watch: Ayesha Omar's controversial dance at wedding sparks fury

Watch: Ayesha Omar's controversial dance at wedding sparks fury

Latest

view all