Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem is living up to her charming reputation with contemporary reception look.

The 26-year-old, who was joined by friends and family Sunday night to celebrate her Valima with husband Nadir Zia, dressed to the nines in an embroidered white ensemble.

Colour coordinating with his blushing bride, Nadira donned a gret suit paired with a salmon-pink strip tie.

Mushk, who kept her makeup subtle for the day, opted for pearl jewelry along with her dress. The wedding reception comes after the bride and groom said 'I do' in a Nikkah+ Mehendi ceremony last week. Mushk later slipped into a crimson Saniya Maskatiya outfit for her wedding day.



