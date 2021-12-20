 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salma Khan fans, rejoice!

The Bollywood superstar has announced a sequel to his much-celebrated film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) in a special appearance during Alia Bhatt's movie RRR promotions.

On Sunday, December 19, the actor joined SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt to announce Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, to be written by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan first part was directed y Kabir Khan and starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Mehta in prominent roles. 

With the sequel, Salman is expected to revive his role as a devotee of Lord Hanuman. 

