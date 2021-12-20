 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spend date night watching 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson are taking their romance to Staten Island.

The couple was joined by Kardashian's sistr Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick for a show of Spider-Man: No Way Home Sunday night near NYC.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul's intimate night out with boyfriend Davidson came after the SNL star ditched show recording in light of COVID-19 outbreak on set. 

For the night out, Kardashian slipped into casuals in dark tones, while Davidson sported a light green jacket. Disick on the other hand pulled up a white puffer jacket for the night.

