Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spend date night watching 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson are taking their romance to Staten Island.

The couple was joined by Kardashian's sistr Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick for a show of Spider-Man: No Way Home Sunday night near NYC.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul's intimate night out with boyfriend Davidson came after the SNL star ditched show recording in light of COVID-19 outbreak on set.

For the night out, Kardashian slipped into casuals in dark tones, while Davidson sported a light green jacket. Disick on the other hand pulled up a white puffer jacket for the night.



