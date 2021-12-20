 
pakistan
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

A woman wearing a mask being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
A woman wearing a mask being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • NCOC announces individuals aged 30 years and above can get a booster shot of their own choice from January 1, 2022.
  • Releases latest vaccination statistics, saying 713,582 people were vaccinated overnight.
  • Says recent vaccinations pushed country's tally of vaccinated individuals to 141,509,339, which constitutes 58% of Pakistan's population.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) announced on Monday a decision to lower the age limit for the administration of COVID-19 booster jabs.

Individuals aged 30 years and above are now eligible for the administration of a COVID-19 booster dose and can get a booster shot of their own choice from January 1, 2022, a statement issued by the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

The forum also released the latest vaccination statistics, saying 713,582 people were vaccinated overnight, pushing the country's tally of vaccinated individuals to 141,509,339, which constitutes 58% of Pakistan's population.

The NCOC statement said that Monday's meeting of the NCOC decided to take strict measures to implement mandatory vaccine administration.

Related items

The meeting discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence in the country. It also reviewed the vaccination targets for each of the provinces and efforts to achieve these targets.

Citing global figures of Omicron infections, the NCOC urged the masses to ensure complete vaccination to keep safe from the new strain.

"Omicron variant has been reported in 95 countries while 58,000 cases have been confirmed in Europe, which is the epicentre of the strain with UK and Denmark having the highest number of cases. A total of 149 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India," the statement read.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK

Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK
OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat

Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat
Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?

Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?
JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire

JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire
Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults
Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit

Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit
KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in
Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation
WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore

WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore
OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

Latest

view all