Monday Dec 20 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William grew closer amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Monday Dec 20, 2021

File Footage 

Kate Middleton was reportedly left very upset over the way her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went south but an insider claimed there was one benefit from the ordeal.

In recent years, Harry and William’s relationship had notably become increasingly strained which eventually left the brothers with a frosty relationship.

An insider told People that even though Kate was hurt from this, she has become significantly closer to her husband.

The insider told the publication: "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."

However, they added: "She's no pushover. She has an inner strength for sure."

